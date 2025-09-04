Baltimore Orioles designate pair of pitchers for assignment
The Baltimore Orioles had to make room on their 40-man roster upon reinstating infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo and pitcher Tyler Wells from the 60-day injured list.
As a result, the team designated a pair of pitchers in Corbin Martin and Elvin Rodriguez for assignment earlier in the week.
Catcher Maverick Handley was also optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Martin, 29, has been on and off Baltimore's roster a few different times this season. While pitching for the Orioles, the right-hander has posted a 6.00 ERA (12 earned runs) and 1.72 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 18 innings.
Martin is out of minor league options, so Baltimore had to designate him for assignment. Back in July, Martin cleared waivers and elected free agency before finding his way back to the Orioles.
Before this season, Martin had no appeared in the big-leagues since the 2022 campaign when he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has also spent time with the Houston Astros in his major league career.
As for Rodriguez, the 27-year-old righty made just one appearance for the Orioles before being DFA'd. Baltimore claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers back on July 16.
The Orioles optioned Rodriguez to the minors twice prior to ultimately designating him for assignment.
Mateo and Wells return
The Orioles got a boost to their position player group and starting rotation with the return of both Mateo and Wells.
With Wells back, the Orioles have shifted to a six-man rotation for the final month of what has been a disappointing season for the team.
Wells, who underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2024, made his season debut against the San Diego Padres on September 2. The right-hander picked up the win, going five innings and allowed two runs while striking out four batters.
The Orioles swept the struggling Padres, who have lost eight of 10 games.
Mateo had been on the 60-day IL since June with left elbow inflammation. The versatile veteran suffered a setback on his rehab assignment in late-June and was shut down until August.
Now that he's back, Mateo will try to finish strong after posting forgettable numbers prior to getting injured.
On the season, Mateo is slashing .180/.231/.279 with a .510 OPS, one home run, three RBI and 14 stolen bases in just 32 games.
Mateo will be vying for playing time all around the diamond given his ability to play both the infield and outfield.