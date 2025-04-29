Baltimore Orioles Desperately Need Free Agent Signing to Turn Season Around
It has been a disastrous start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, and it doesn’t appear like things will be getting better any time soon.
Currently, the Orioles are in last place in the American League East with the team struggling in multiple areas.
Coming into the campaign, there was a lot of concern about what the starting rotation was going to look like without Corbin Burnes. Losing the ace of the staff is never ideal for a team that is hoping to be a contender, and so far the results without him haven’t been good.
This winter, Baltimore didn’t adequately replace Burnes on paper. The franchise signed two veterans in free agency to provide some depth, but they were likely hoping that Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Elfin would be enough to replace that production.
However, injuries to both of those pitchers have crippled the pitching staff, and one of their top signings this offseason in particular has been awful.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Charlie Morton of the Orioles being one of the biggest busts so far this season.
“If Morton is headed for more of the same for the next five months, it's liable to be a disastrous year for Baltimore," he wrote.
The terrible start to the year for Morton has been a significant reason why Baltimore has struggled so far.
This winter, the right-hander was brought in to not just be a veteran voice in the rotation, but to be a contributor.
In 2024 with the Atlanta Braves, the 41-year-old totaled a 8-10 record and 4.19 ERA. While he might not have been an All-Star caliber pitcher anymore, he was good for the Braves.
So far this season, it has been a disaster. He has totaled a 10.36 ERA and is 0-6. Even though Baltimore was counting on him to be a key part of the rotation, the time has to be coming soon to replace him.
In his last game, the Orioles tried to shake things up by using an opener before him. However, the results were much the same, and Morton still took the loss in a poor appearance.
For Baltimore, their chances of making the playoffs continue to drop the longer they are without both Eflin and Rodriguez.
While the bullpen has been good, they haven’t had many leads to hold on to, with the rotation being poor and the lineup also under-performing.
Chances for Morton to turn it around have to be dwindling due to his struggles and the Orioles will have to figure out a way to replace him if he continues to pitch like he has.