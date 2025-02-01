Baltimore Orioles Executive Offers Insight on Plans With Starting Pitching Overflow
The Baltimore Orioles are taking the old saying, “You can never have too much starting pitching” to heart with how they have filled out their roster this offseason.
Losing their ace Corbin Burnes was a huge blow, as it is going to be tough to compete with the other contenders, some of whom have multiple frontline starters. In their own division, the New York Yankees have Gerrit Cole and Max Fried as co-aces, while the Boston Red Sox added Garrett Crochet to pair with Tanner Houck.
The Orioles right now have Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin atop their rotation, as the pressure will be on for them to perform like aces.
But, where Baltimore has separated itself compared to other top-flight teams is with the depth they have compiled for their starting rotation.
In free agency, the team added MLB veteran Charlie Morton and Japan League veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to add experienced depth to the mix. Dean Kremer is expected to be the No. 5 starter, but there will be plenty of options available in Spring Training.
Former top prospect Cade Povich will be vying for a spot along with Albert Suarez, who returned to the MLB in 2024 after a six-year hiatus and performed at a high level.
Trevor Rogers, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline in July, already has an All-Star appearance on his resume but has some struggles to iron out.
Down the line, the team will also welcome Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells back into the mix. Both players suffered season-ending injuries in 2024 and are targeting a summer return to the Major League roster.
That is two full rotations worth of players for manager Brandon Hyde to sift through to figure out who he wants on his staff. There are only so many spots available, which will make the competition during camp fierce.
Not everyone is going to be able to be a starter, so what does the team have planned?
General manager Mike Elias was asked if a starter could be moved to the bullpen. Things could change, but right now, that isn’t something that looks to be a likely outcome for the staff.
“It’s possible. I think health is going to determine a lot in camp, but if you just count up all the guys we project to be healthy right now, it’s a pretty full bullpen. So probably won’t happen,” Elias said, via Roch Kubatko of Masn.
After experiencing some issues with the bullpen in 2024, this group looks like it can be a strength in 2025. If Felix Bautista can return to form after recovering from Tommy John surgery; look out.
Andrew Kittredge being added to a bullpen that already had Yennier Cano, Keegan Akin, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto gives Hyde incredible depth and the ability to mix and match late in games.
Removing someone from that group to add a starting pitcher to the mix who doesn’t make the rotation wouldn’t make too much sense. Keeping them ready and stretched out in Triple-A should the need arise for another starter is the way to go.