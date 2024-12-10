Baltimore Orioles Exploring Every Option To Bolster Rotation Next Season
The Baltimore Orioles have made a ton of strides since the end of their rebuild, with the lineup becoming one of the most potent in all of baseball. However, in that time, one thing has alluded them: a long term ace.
The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes prior to the 2024 season, but he is now a free agent and doesn't seem poised to go back to Baltimore.
That leaves the free agent and trade markets as the place to go. With this year's free agent market, there are plenty of great options still available that way.
Roki Sasaki is now officially available to pursue as an international free agent. Though his market will be busy, he won't be able to earn a huge deal like that of Yoshinobu Yamamoto last season.
Sasaki could be a big target for the Orioles because signing him would only take international bonus pool money.
On the other hand, they have been connected to pitchers such as Sean Manaea, who is coming off a career year. Manaea won't command a huge deal, Spotrac has his market value at four years, $71 million, and would be a solid addition to the rotation behind Zach Eflin.
The lefty is coming off of a career high 181.2 innings with a 3.47 ERA and 9.1 K/9. Although he isn't a solidified ace, he is still a good option as solid depth.
They've also been connected to Max Fried, but he and Manaea have something in common that seems to be scaring Baltimore off a little bit: they have the qualifying offer attached to them. An earlier report from The Athletic stated that Baltimore would be reluctant due to the draft pick attached to them.
However, that is something that Baltimore may have to overcome if they want a big name ace from this year's crop. Although they have become very good at drafting and developing hitters, finding an ace to push them forward as far as contenders.
The Orioles have also been in the running for a trade of Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. He had a breakout season in his first year as a starter, but his market will be filled with other teams and he will likely cost a lot of capital as he is the best starter available for trade.
He won't be a free agent until 2027, though, meaning he could provide a lot of value for the Orioles going forward.
General Manager Mike Elias commented on the rotation at the Winter Meetings, saying "I like where the rotation is starting from this year, but we’re trying to augment it, supplement it, fortify it. We’re doing that both through free agency and trade, exploring those avenues."
Zach Eflin is a solid option in the rotation and they're hoping for a breakout from Grayson Rodriguez, but they do need to add to it one way or another. Baltimore could make the jump from AL East favorite to AL favorite with solid additions to the rotation. It is an important offseason for the Orioles and they are focused on exactly what they need to do.