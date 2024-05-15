Baltimore Orioles Extend Historic Streak With Dramatic Win
It's official -- the Baltimore Orioles are unsweepable.
For a while on Wednesday, it looked like the Toronto Blue Jays might finally break the spell. After edging the Orioles 3-2 on Monday and with Tuesday's game getting rained out, the Blue Jays had a chance to win Wednesday's series finale and hand Baltimore its first three-game losing streak of the season.
The Orioles had other plans, however, specifically the red-hot Adley Rutschman. Baltimore fell behind 2-1 in the third inning, and the score stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth.
With their backs to the wall, the Orioles wasted no time rallying against Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Jordan Westburg led off with a single, and Rutschman promptly sent everyone home with a walk-off two-run homer over the right-field wall at Camden Yards.
The long ball was Rutschman's ninth of the season, four of which have come in his last three games. It was his second hit of the game and improved Baltimore's record to 27-14.
With the win, the Orioles have now gone 105 regular-season series without getting swept -- the longest streak in American League history and the third-longest in MLB history. Unfortunately, their lone sweep during that time came during the 2023 ALDS at the hands of the Texas Rangers.
Still, Wednesday's comeback win proved why Baltimore is so hard to sweep. The Orioles are a tenacious, resilient team that fights until the last out. They don't quit even when the odds are against them, somehow finding ways to win.
After an off day on Thursday, Baltimore will try to keep that streak going this weekend when the Seattle Mariners come to town. The Orioles are now 15-9 at home this season and are 8-4 overall in May, whereas the Mariners are 9-10 on the road.
Seattle has swept only one series all season -- a three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds in mid-April -- so Baltimore should be able to keep its streak alive a little longer.