Baltimore Orioles eyed Mets executive for managerial job

The Baltimore Orioles had interest in an unexpected person to be their next manager.

Jun 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green (29) participates in drills during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
With each passing day, the Baltimore Orioles are coming closer to finding their next manager.

Several Orioles managerial candidates have been cited by insiders and analysts over the past several weeks, with popular names being former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and former Orioles player Ryan Flaherty. Plus, 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino is clearly still in the running for the job after he led the team to a record above .500 after taking over from Brandon Hyde in May.

However, Orioles president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, and the rest of Baltimore's front office are clearly conducting an expansive search, leaving no stone unturned in finding the guy they believe can bring Baltimore back to the ALCS (and hopefully beyond) for the first time since the 2014 season.

And in this process, it seems that Baltimore has found several candidates that few would have predicted.

Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias on December 10, 2025
Dec 10, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Baltimore Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias talks on the set of MLB Network at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

MLB Insider Reveals Unexpected Orioles Managerial Candidate

In an October 9 article with the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that the Orioles (among other teams) have expressed interest in New York Mets front office executive Andy Green for their managerial job.

Green is an interesting candidate, as he's one of the few people in the industry who has experience working in a front office and in a big league dugout.

Before joining the Mets as the team's Senior Vice President for Player Development after the Cubs fired David Ross in 2023, Green was the Cubs' bench coach and the Arizona Diamondbacks' bench coach before that.

He also served as the San Diego Padres' manager from 2016 to 2019. As a player, Green spent parts of three seasons playing with the Diamondbacks (2004 to 2006), played in Japan for several years, and then finished his career with the Mets in 2009.

However, Green isn't going to be Baltimore's next manager, as Heyman also noted that he turned down the potential opportunities presented to him because he wants to remain in his current role with New York.

Therefore, the Orioles' managerial search treads on. It will be interesting to see how much information about other candidates is revealed, or whether Baltimore will only reveal when they have actually decided who's going to run their team in 2026.

Regardless, it's hard to imagine Baltimore will want to turn their attention to free agency without having a new manager, so their decision is probably arriving relatively soon.

