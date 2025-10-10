Beloved ex-Orioles player revealed as Baltimore managerial candidate
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to decide who will be their manager for the 2026 MLB season in the coming weeks, as president of baseball operations Mike Elias has made it clear that getting this figured out will be at the top of his team's to-do list this offseason.
All indications are that the search is still underway. However, some names have surfaced as potential candidates in recent weeks. Elias has noted that 2025 interim manager Tony Mansolino (who took over for Brandon Hyde in May) is still in the running, as are several other notable names in the industry.
One name that had popped up several times for Baltimore's managerial job was Skip Schumaker, who won the 2023 NL Manager of the Year award with the Miami Marlins. But he's no longer an option, given that he agreed to take over the Texas Rangers' managerial role.
Another name mentioned is David Ross, who was the Chicago Cubs manager for a time. However, Ross isn't the only person with Cubs connections who is considered a candidate to become the Orioles' next manager. And Baltimore fans will already be familiar with the other person mentioned.
Insider Asserts Ryan Flaherty is an Orioles Managerial Candidate
In an October 9 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed that Chicago's current bench coach, Ryan Flaherty, is expected to be a candidate to be the Orioles' next manager.
Of course, Baltimore fans won't recognize Flaherty for being the Cubs' bench coach so much as him being a beloved member of their franchise for the first six seasons of his MLB career.
He produced a .215 batting average with 35 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 131 runs scored in 452 games with the Orioles from 2012 to 2017. Flaherty then spent one season with the Braves in 2018, another season with Cleveland in 2019, then became the San Diego Padres' bench coach from 2020 to 2023 before heading to Chicago.
While Flaherty's stats don't jump off the page, he was an above-average defender, had a gritty, blue-collar playing style, and seemed to be a crucial piece to the Orioles' clubhouse camaraderie, all of which endeared him to the fan base.
Despite Flaherty not having any MLB managerial experience, it seems like Orioles fans would be willing to give him a chance to run the team in 2026. But the more important question is whether the front office will give him that opportunity.