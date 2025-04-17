Baltimore Orioles Fans Loudly Voicing Disgust with Front Office After Rough Start
Through the first few weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season, the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
They were 6-10 after losing to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, dropping four out of their last five contests. There have been a lot of disappointing performances out of the gate, contributing to their struggles in the early going.
While players are trying their best to remain upbeat and positive, the tenor among the fan base is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
Fans are incredibly disappointed with the team’s start and are placing a lot of the blame on the front office, whose additions aren’t providing as much of an impact as anyone would have hoped they would.
@mark_dh89 voiced his frustrations on X, which many other Orioles fans likely agree with. His main issue stems from general manager Mike Elias whiffing on nearly all of the free agent additions the team made.
Instead of making a push for one of the front-end starters who were available to sign or trade, Baltimore opted to add veteran depth to round out the rotation in place of departed ace, Corbin Burnes.
Charlie Morton signed a one-year, $15 million deal and has provided the team with an 8.84 ERA across 18.1 innings. He has been shelled, giving up 24 hits, including four home runs, while issuing 11 walks.
Tomoyuki Sugano, who came over from Japan and was signed for $13 million, has a solid 3.86 ERA. But, he has walked as many batters as he has struck out — five — in his 14 innings of work.
Andrew Kittredge was a great addition to the bullpen, a steal for $10 million based on his track record. But, he has yet to appear in a game thus far as he recovers from knee surgery.
In an attempt to upgrade the positional depth, the team signed veteran catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Ramon Laureano. They have provided next to nothing, combining for a -0.1 WAR and three hits, all singles.
It was certainly an encouraging sign to see ownership be okay with expanding the payroll, but how the money was spent by the front office hasn’t provided the team with any positives on the field.
Their strategy with the starting pitching rotation is one that is already coming back to haunt them, especially with Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin both on the injured list.
Another thing that is leaving the fan base frustrated is the lack of action when it comes to locking their own player into long-term deals.
An extension for a homegrown star or two would help set the foundation for years to come, but the team hasn’t been overly active in that regard. It does take two to tango, as players may not want to engage in extension talks, but there haven’t even been rumors of discussions being held.
Expected to be World Series contenders coming into the campaign, the Orioles are falling woefully short of expectations and the front office is largely to blame in the fan base’s opinion.