Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Ace Could Be Third Highest-Paid Pitcher Ever
The Baltimore Orioles are still on the clock, with many around the industry questioning when they'll sign an ace. Corbin Burnes remains on the market, but it's uncertain whether the Orioles have a realistic chance to sign him.
Once viewed as a possibility, Burnes likely priced himself out of Baltimore's plans. The front office and ownership have the money to spend, but there are more factors than just money in their decisions.
When it's all said and done, Burnes is expected to get a deal around $250 million. His stuff has slowed down a bit in recent campaigns, mainly his swing-and-miss stuff, but there's still reason to believe he's one of the five best starters in baseball.
A $250 million contract would make him one of the highest-paid starters in Major League Baseball history. Brian Murphy of MLB.com reported that he's "expected" to get an amount that would make him the third-highest-paid pitcher in league history.
"Regardless, it's clear that Burnes is going to get an absolutely massive contract. He is expected to sign a deal that is richer than Fried's (eight years, $218 million), with some projecting a deal worth more than $245 million, according to Feinsand. Only two pitchers in MLB history, Gerrit Cole and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, have inked pricier contracts."
Once insiders start talking about the highest-paid players in league history, it's only fair to question whether the Orioles could even get into play here.
If Burnes were to be a $175 to $200 million arm, things would be different, but that extra $50 million-plus on his deal could be the deal breaker.
Murphy added that there are four teams interested in him — the Orioles, the Giants, the Blue Jays and the Red Sox. With a 2.49 ERA since the start of the 2021 season, along with a Cy Young and postseason appearances, Burnes should be in higher demand. But, the signings of players like Fried and Blake Snell have narrowed the high-end pitching market to Burnes, driving up the price.
It could be one reason why Burnes is not expected to agreed to a deal until after Christmas Day. His agent, Scott Boras, tends to drive a hard bargain and knows how to use that leverage for his clients.
Murphy is the latest insider to suggest the Orioles aren't among the favorites to land him. The front office should have an understanding of where they are with him, but it's tough to get a feel for what they know.
If they haven't made another move for an ace, do they believe there's a chance to sign him? Are they content with not entering the campaign with a top-of-the-line starter?
These are all things only Baltimore's front office knows.