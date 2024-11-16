Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Ace Earns Second Career All-MLB Selection
The Baltimore Orioles made a trade last offseason to bolster their pitching rotation by adding a proven ace.
In his lone year with the club, Corbin Burnes provided the Orioles with all that they could have askeed for in return.
The ace was rewarded for his efforts earlier this week as he was named All-MLB First Team during ceremonies held in Las Vegas. This was Burnes' second All-MLB selection. He earned the nod while with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The acknowledgement comes on the back of a 2.92 ERA across 194.1 innings with 181 strikeouts and a 128 ERA+. Burnes set a new career-high in wins with 15 and he made 32 or more starts for the third straight season.
The right-hander now has four All-Star Game nods, four top 10 National League Cy Young Award finishes including one win, and one top 15 National League MVP finish. His first First Team All-MLB nod came in 2022.
Burnes was named the starter for the American League in this year's All-Star Game, a career first.
Burnes is now a free agent for the first time in his career and is viewed by many as the second-best available option overall and the best available pitcher. He is projected to earn a contract in the six-year, $180 million range.
The MLB All First and Second Team honors have been awarded every year since 2019. They are given out based only on regular season performance, with selections determined by a fan vote and a panel consisting of media, former players, and baseball officials.