Baltimore Orioles GM Hints at Financial Flexibility for Big Trade Deadline Moves
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the next couple of weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the Orioles are expected to be one of the most active teams in trade discussions.
Right now, Baltimore holds a 57-38 record. They have slowed down of late, but the Orioles are still an elite contender. A World Series appearance is a very real possibility for Baltimore.
With that being said, the Orioles are going to be aggressive as they try to improve their roster. They want to win a World Series this season and they're going to go for it.
According to Baltimore general manager Mike Elias, the new ownership group is a "positive" as the team considers making a trade. It sounds like he's being given some support to get aggressive.
Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun was the who made the report about this situation.
What do the Orioles need to try to do ahead of the trade deadline? There are a couple of main needs.
Honestly, Baltimore should try to add another starting pitcher to the rotation, but they also need help in their bullpen. Pitching is by far the biggest priority in Baltimore right now.
All season long, the Orioles have shown that they have enough firepower offensively. They could consider trying to acquire another bat, but there is not real pressing need. In the rotation and bullpen, however, there is definitely a need for some help if they want to win a championship.
There are plenty of talented players that will be available over the next couple of weeks. Baltimore will not have trouble finding a trade suitor, they'll just have to decide how aggressive they want to be and what they're willing to pay to compete for a championship this season.
Adding one more note to this situation, the Orioles need to be careful to not mortgage their future talent for a run this season. They should be prioritizing players with future contract control if they can get them.
Expect to hear plenty of rumors about Baltimore in the coming days. They're going to be aggressive and that isn't much of a secret at this point in time.