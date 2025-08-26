Baltimore Orioles impact starter set to make season debut
The long-awaited return of one of the Baltimore Orioles' injured starting pitchers will come to fruition tonight.
Right-handed starter Kyle Bradish is slated to make his season debut on Tuesday for the Orioles as they continue their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Bradish has been on the injured list all season, including most of last year after suffering a partial tear of his UCL, resulting in him needing Tommy John surgery.
Baltimore is certainly hoping Bradish can give them something to look forward to over these last several weeks of the regular season, especially after bursting onto the scene during his second year in the major leagues. After making 23 starts during the 2022 campaign, posting a 4-7 record with a 4.90 ERA and 111 strikeouts across 117.2 innings, 2023 proved to be the season in which Bradish established himself as a dominant starting pitcher.
In 30 starts, the 28-year-old went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA (the fourth best mark in all of baseball) and 168 strikeouts in 168.2 innings of work. Bradish's excellent sophomore season as a starting pitcher resulted in the Orioles naming him their starter in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers, where they were ultimately swept in three games.
Read More: Insider reveals why Orioles will face 'difficulties' re-signing Gunnar Henderson
The 2024 season would end up being an injury-shortened season for Bradish as he missed the first month of the season after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his right elbow. While the righty would start eight games after being activated, logging a 2.75 ERA with 53 punchouts in 39.1 innings, he would be shut down for the rest of the 2024 campaign on June 19 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Bradish has certainly been missed this season, as he has been one of 28 players for the Orioles who have been on the IL this year, especially to their rotation that has an ERA of 4.74 entering Tuesday, which is ranked 25th in all of baseball. The injury bug for the Orioles in 2025 has resulted in the team being in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting in last place in the AL after back-to-back playoff campaigns.
After pitching effectively during his six rehab starts for High-A Aberdeen, Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk, Bradish will now look to build off those sharp outings during these final weeks of the regular season and be a reliable starter in 2026.