Baltimore Orioles in 'Best Position' to Land Ace Amid Dodgers, Yankees Interest
Despite losing three starters for the remainder of the season, the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff has done enough for the team to be tied for first place in the loaded American League East.
While things have worked out, it's all but guaranteed that the Orioles add an arm or two at the deadline. There might not be a better team in baseball, and with a chance to win the World Series, it's something the front office has to do.
The one player who's been linked to Baltimore all year is left-hander Garrett Crochet. He turned into an ace this season after transitioning to a full-time starter role for the first time in his career.
Premium starting pitching is always a need at the deadline for contending teams, which means other clubs will have an interest in making a deal for him.
David Schoenfield of ESPN listed players each MLB team should trade for, listing Crochet for the Orioles.
"Which teams would be most likely to land Crochet? His salary means any team can afford him, but history suggests teams already in a strong playoff position are the ones most likely to make a trade like this, not a team merely fighting to stay in the wild-card race."
He then added that due to their loaded farm system, Baltimore finds themselves in a better position than teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who notoriously go out and add big name talent.
"Baltimore is best positioned to make a deal and has the need, with Kyle Bradish and John Means out for the season.
"The White Sox will want Jackson Holliday, and the Orioles will likely balk at that, but third baseman Coby Mayo, catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad were all on Kiley McDaniel's updated top 50 prospects list, with Mayo at No. 6 and Basallo at No. 16."
Depending on the package, landing the 25-year-old could be the best thing the front office does in the next month.
There haven't been many better arms in baseball halfway through the season, as Crochet has a 3.02 ERA, 2.37 FIP, and a ridiculous 141 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
His innings pitched are where the issues start. He's already thrown more in 18 starts than he did in the first three years of his career. Crochet hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, but it's certainly possible, given he hasn't had this workload ever before.