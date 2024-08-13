Three Teams Named Suitors to Steal Baltimore Orioles' Star Outfielder
The Baltimore Orioles are hoping to finish the 2024 MLB season with a World Series win. However, they will head into the offseason with quite a few question marks when everything is said and done.
One of the biggest question marks will have to do with the future of star outfielder Anthony Santander.
He is set to hit the open free agency market. In a league with many teams looking for better bats and outfielders, Santander projects to be a highly sought-after free agent.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season so far with the Orioles, Santander has played in 114 games. He has hit 35 home runs to go along with 79 RBI. In addition to those numbers, he has hit for a slashline of .243/.308/.534.
Those numbers showcase exactly why he's going to be a popular free agent for many different teams.
Which teams could show interest in trying to steal him away from Baltimore? A few have been mentioned.
The Sporting News has mentioned three specific teams to keep an eye on. They think that the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros would make sense as potential destinations.
"Teams like the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros could be players to watch in the pursuit of Santander this upcoming winter. Plus, there is always the 'mystery team' that enters the sweepstakes in any high-stakes free agent chase."
At 29 years old, Santander will fit with any kind of situation. He could be a long-term piece for a young team trying to add veteran talent or he could join a contender.
Losing him would be a tough blow for the Orioles. He has become an integral piece of the lineup. However, Baltimore is loaded with young talent and could very well let him walk if the price tag is too high.
Expect to see a long list of teams show interest in Santander this offseason. The three teams mentioned above all make sense, but there will be many more pursuing him as well.
While the Orioles would likely love to retain Santander, there is a very real chance that he could be on a new team for the 2025 season.