Baltimore Orioles’ International Class Includes Intriguing Family Connection
The Baltimore Orioles had nearly $7 million to spend in its international signing bonus pool earlier this week.
Among the 22 players they signed was José Peña, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, who took home a $1 million bonus.
The O’s have invested heavily in the international market the past several years, including opening their own academy in the Caribbean last year. Baltimore signed players from Cuba, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela.
Out of Venezuela is a catching prospect that has a familiar name — Ricardo Chirinos.
The 16-year-old happens to be the nephew of Robinson Chirinos, a former Orioles catcher that was hired as the team’s bench coach this offseason. MLB.com pointed out the connection in a recent article. He signed for a reported $107,000.
The elder Chirinos, now 40, is in his first coaching job after being out of baseball the past two seasons. He replaced Fredi Gonzalez, who left the organization after five years on the big league staff (including three as bench coach).
Chirinos played his final Major League season with the Orioles in 2022, as he played in 67 games and batted .179 with four home runs and 22 RBI as Adley Rutschman’s backup.
Chirinos played seven of his 11-year MLB career with the Rangers, from 2013-18 and again in 2020. He had a slash line of .230/.322/.434/.756 with the Rangers, including 67 home runs and 199 RBI.
From 2017-19, the last of those seasons with the Houston Astros, he hit 52 home runs and 161 RBI.
For his 11-year career he had a slash line of .226/.319/.419/.738 with 95 home runs and 306 RBI.
Chirinos, who was born in Venezuela, was an international free-agent signee of the Chicago Cubs in 2000. After a decade-long stint in that system, he was traded to Tampa Bay, where he made his MLB debut in 2011.
As for Ricardo Chirinos, he is likely to start his professional career this summer in the Dominican Summer League, as most international prospects do in their first year or two in professional baseball.
Chirinos will have plenty of time to develop, as the Orioles are set at catcher with Rutschman, who is one of the game’s top young stars at the position. Baltimore has another top prospect at the position, Samuel Basallo, who can also play first base.