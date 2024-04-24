Baltimore Orioles Lefty Sharpens Up In Latest Injury Rehab Start
The latest rehab start for Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means saw him reach nearly 80 pitches for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The start was his fifth start since he began working back from a forearm injury that set him behind the rest of the pitching staff by about a month when spring training started.
The injury is not related to his Tommy John surgery from 2022.
Against Gwinnett, the 31-year-old left-hander threw 79 pitches in 4.1 innings, as he gave up seven hits, three earned runs and one walk. He also struck out five.
The start did bring his ERA down to 13.89 during his rehab stint. Entering the game he had an 18.41 ERA.
Tuesday’s start qualified as his longest outing since he started his injury rehab on March 31. He’s gone three innings in two separate outings, which were both effective. In those three outings he gave up a combined three hits and three earned runs.
But in his other two starts he’s been shelled. In his first outing, he gave up six hits and seven earned runs in an inning. In another, on April 17, Means recorded just one out as he allowed five hits and five earned runs, including two home runs.
Means is closing in on the conclusion of a 30-day rehab window.
The Orioles may have to make a move on Means as their starting pitching situation has taken a hit since the start of the season. Baltimore knew they would be without Kyle Bradish for at least the first month. Late last week the Orioles put Tyler Wells on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.
Once Means returns, Baltimore hopes he eventually returns to the pitcher that had a 3.74 ERA through 2021. He came back late last season from Tommy John rehab and started four games, going 1-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings.