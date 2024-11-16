Baltimore Orioles Linked to Sleeper Free Agent Starting Pitcher
A lot of the rumors surrounding the Baltimore Orioles so far this offseason have had to do with big names. They are expected to be busy in the coming weeks.
To start things off, the Orioles will need to figure out the situations related to two of their own fre agents — ace pitcher Corbin Burnes and slugging outfielder Anthony Santander. Both could end up leaving town.
Looking at Burnes, Baltimore would lose one of its clear-cut leaders. If he does walk, the Orioles would need to pivot quickly to land another ace pitcher or multiple starters to replace him.
Replacing Burnes would be much easier said than done. Left-hander Blake Snell is the only other available free agent that could potentially take his place. If the Orioles don't land Snell, Baltimore would need to get creative.
DeadSpin shared one potential option the Orioles could look into. Yusei Kikuchi, the free agent starting pitcher from the Houston Astros, is listed in the piece as a potential option for Baltimore. He started the season with the Toronto Blue Jays, so the O's are familiar with him.
In their actual prediction he signs a three-year, $55 million contract with the New York Mets.
Kikuchi played at a high level after being traded to the Astros before the deadline. During his 10 starts with Houston, Kikuchi ended up with a 5-1 record, along with a 2.70 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, a 5.4 K/BB ratio, and 60 innings pitched.
He shouldn't be expected to play like a superstar for an entire season, but he would be a major impact rotation arm.
Signing the 33-year-old starter would likely not be a one-move fix for the Orioles. They would need to bring in another quality starting arm to come close to replacing Burnes.
However, Kikuchi would be a big step in the right direction in the event Baltimore cannots sign Barnes or Snell. He could end up being a serviceable No. 1 pitcher in the Baltimore rotation if that is what it needs.
While Kikuchi is being projected to land elsewhere, that could change if the Orioles lose Burnes and can't sign Snell. Baltimore would likely get aggressive in pursuing options to fill the void and Kikuchi would have a market set that he could fit into.
Expect to hear about a lot of rumors connecting Baltimore to different players. Kikuchi is a name that could very well come up as a potential option for the Orioles.