Baltimore Orioles Linked to Six Starters in Effort To Jump New York Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles offseason hasn't been ideal, barring anything happening. On paper, the Orioles will be a worse team in 2025, and after losing in the Wild Card Series again, that's an issue.
Instead of adding proven big league talent and stars around their youngsters, the ownership and front office have yet to make a significant move.
That's been the reality of being a Baltimore fan over the last few decades, and until something changes, it's impossible to trust the front office to make a splash signing.
The Orioles' problems are on both sides of the baseball. Their offense was nowhere to be found in the Wild Card Series and much of the second half. The pitching staff, after losing Corbin Burnes and still dealing with injuries, added two veteran starters who aren't much of anything.
Not having a true ace may come back to hurt this ball club, whether it's in the playoffs or the regular season. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic named a few candidates who could help Baltimore, mainly to knock off the New York Yankees in the American League.
Rosenthal views the Yankees as the team to be in the AL, writing that the Orioles have to add a quality starter if they want to compete with them.
"The offseason is not over. Right-hander Jack Flaherty is the best remaining domestic free agent. San Diego’s Dylan Cease and Seattle’s Luis Castillo remain available in trade, and perhaps Minnesota’s Pablo López and other starters (Arizona’s Merrill Kelly? Texas’ Jon Gray?) can be had, too."
All of those options have been named as potential candidates for Baltimore, but it's only a matter of time before those guys sign with others or are traded to different teams.
If the Orioles want to wait until the trade deadline, which might be too late to make a move, Rosenthal highlighted the struggles they could face, noting that the competition for potentially available starters like Miami's Sandy Alcantara. There's are several other contract year canadidate for trade, but many player for contenders, including Zac Gallen, Michael King and Framber Valdez.
Simply put, unless Baltimore makes a move soon, it's tough to see how things could get better in the near future, even with the starting pitching additions they've made this offseason.
It's important that the winter is still here and there's time to make a move, but time isn't on the Orioles' side anymore. They have to get busy.