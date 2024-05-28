Baltimore Orioles Lose Reliever After Waiver Claim From Astros
The Baltimore Orioles are heating up.
After getting swept for the first time since Adley Rutschman was called up, they just pulled off something they haven't done all season when beating the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
They are starting to play good baseball again with their offense showing dominance, something that comes at the perfect time entering their 14 games against AL East opponents.
Another positive for the Orioles is their pitching staff is starting to get healthy again, something that was needed after Kyle Bradish and John Means began the year on the injured list. Even though their left-hander has found himself back on the IL, Baltimore is now seeing what their top three looks like together with Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, and Bradish all available.
This will give their front office a better idea of upgrades needed to be made at the trade deadline.
Bullpen arms are always going to be on the wish list, and that could be even more prevalent after the loss of one of their Triple-A arms following a waiver claim.
In a quite transaction, the Orioles' official team page announced a roster status change of Kaleb Ort on Monday. He was then claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old was acquired by Baltimore from the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason and they optioned him to their Triple-A affiliate. He's struggled during his 14 appearances, allowing 17 earned runs on 21 hits across 12 2/3 innings pitched.
Ort has Major League experience, pitching in the bigs each of the last three seasons.
However, his time in The Show hasn't quite been a success, owning a career ERA of 6.27 across 47 appearances and two starts.
There has been no corresponding move announced by the Orioles yet, meaning they have 39 men on their 40-man roster.