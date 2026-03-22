Craig Albernaz Announces Orioles’ Starting Rotation Order

Pitching was something the Baltimore Orioles wanted to improve on in the offseason. As manager Craig Albernaz announced the starting rotation order on Sunday, it’s clear that the team took major strides to address their weakness.

The rotation to start the 2026 season looks a lot different from last year. Surprisingly, Zach Eflin is the only pitcher who was a part of the starting rotation to open the season in 2025. Eflin, who re-signed with the Orioles on a one-year deal, was the Opening Day starter in 2025, leading a group that also included Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Cade Povich. Not one of those latter four pitchers is currently with the Baltimore Orioles’ big league squad.

Craig Albernaz announced the Orioles’ rotation order:



1. Trevor Rogers

2. Kyle Bradish

3. Shane Baz

4. Chris Bassitt

5. Zach Eflin



A much stronger group than this time last year. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 22, 2026

On Thursday, when the Orioles open their 2026 season at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins, ace Trevor Rogers will take the mound. Rogers, 28, was stellar in his 18 appearances last year after he returned from injury. The southpaw posted a 9-3 record with a 1.81 ERA and 0.903 WHIP. Even in just 109.2 innings of work, Rogers finished ninth in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Kyle Bradish will take game two of the season behind Rogers. Bradish has certainly had his share of injury battles the past couple of years, but he entered Spring Training at full health, and the Orioles are hoping he can finally establish himself as the top-of-the-rotation arm he has the potential to be.

How the Orioles’ rotation will go to open the season, per Craig Albernaz:



Thursday vs. MIN: Trevor Rogers

Saturday vs. MIN: Kyle Bradish

Sunday vs. MIN: Shane Baz

Monday vs. TEX: Chris Bassitt

Tuesday vs. TEX: Zach Eflin — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 22, 2026

To close out the season’s opening series, the Orioles will hand the ball to newcomer Shane Baz. Baltimore targeted Baz in the offseason and traded four of their top prospects for him, as well as a 2026 Competitive Balance Round A Draft Pick. Baz pitched a career-high 166.1 innings last season, posting a 4.87 ERA and 1.335 WHIP.

Another newcomer will open the second series of the year against the Texas Rangers. Veteran Chris Bassitt joined the Orioles in free agency after falling just short of a World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 37-year-old isn’t the hardest thrower, but he has made a career off being a control pitcher and has appeared in no less than 170 innings over the past four seasons.

It is a testament to the front office that last year’s Opening Day starter is currently fifth in the pecking order. The addition of Pete Alonso stole a lot of the headlines this offseason, but the Orioles’ revamped pitching staff could be the true difference maker in what promises to be a very competitive American League East division.

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