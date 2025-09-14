Baltimore Orioles manager provides a series of injury updates
Ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino updated the status for a few key players.
According to Mansolino, catcher Adley Rutschman is expected to go on rehab assignment next week as he works back from an oblique injury. Rutschman, who has been out since August 17th, took batting practice during the weekend series in Toronto.
The O's also got positive reports on Tomoyuki Sugano (ankle) and Trevor Rogers (toe), who will make their next starts. But Mansolino expressed "concern" about reliever Shawn Dubin, who was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort; Dubin is headed back to Baltimore for an MRI and the the club recalled RHP Carson Ragsdale from Triple-A Norfolk.
Ragsdale was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on August 3rd and optioned to Triple-A. In seven appearances for the Norfolk Tides, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has a 3.47 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Ragsdale has logged over 350 innings across five different minor league levels but has yet to crack the big leagues.
According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, the expectation is that the Orioles will use Ragsdale on Sunday if they need multiple innings of relief, while Chayce McDermott, who was on the medical taxi squad Saturday, will join the team on Monday. If Ragsdale debuts on Sunday, he will be the 68th player to suit up for the club this year.
Dubin, who was claimed off waivers in late August after being DFA'd by the Houston Astros, has pitched to a 3.38 ERA in seven appearances (8.0 IP) for the Orioles. It's Dubin's second trip to the injured list this season, as he hit the 15-day IL with the Astros on August 12th with a right forearm strain. The combination of arm injuries could be a bad sign for the 30-year-old pitcher who has logged less than 100 innings in his three-year career.
Mansolino reveals status for Sugano and Rogers
Sugano turned in a strong outing on Saturday less than a week removed from a foot injury that forced him out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday. Sugano was hit by a hard ground ball in the fourth inning, but postgame X-rays came back clean.
Sugano gave the O's six innings of one-run ball on Saturday, but was pulled ahead of the seventh at just 63 pitches. When asked why, Mansolino explained that the decision was based on matchups, not injury concerns.
"You've got Vlad leading off the top of the 7th, we’re going for the win right there," Mansolino said.
"Just kind of knowing that lineup, third time through, it’s an important game for us to try to win a game and stay in this series."
Also included in the Orioles' skipper's updates was Trevor Rogers, who is dealing with a blood blister in his left big toe. The lefty was forced out of his latest start at 79 pitches, causing concern for the emerging ace.
But according to Rogers, he has been dealing with the blister throughout the season, and as Mansolino indicates, he will continue to do so for his next scheduled start. Rogers has a tremendous 1.43 ERA across 16 season starts and was just named American League Pitcher of the Month for August.
With positive updates on Sugano and Rogers, and Rutschman progressing through his rehab, the Orioles may get an early look at next year's core before the end of this season.