New York Yankees Superstar Slugger Will Begin Season on Injured List
The New York Yankees issued a statement clarifying the status of their injured superstar.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the team has announced Giancarlo Stanton is still in New York and dealing with a "personal matter," but has received platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in both of his arms to address the tendonitis issues he has been dealing with.
That will result in him beginning the season on the injured list.
This confirms the suspicion the slugger many have had about him not being available for Opening Day, and while the Yankees expect him to return to Tampa sometime over the next week or so, Stanton will be on the shelf when the 2025 campaign gets underway.
While it's disappointing news to hear one of the most important pieces to New York's offense is not going to be ready for the start of the season, the way things were trending it could have been - and still could be - much worse than that.
Early on in camp, Stanton revealed to the media he has been unable to swing a bat for over a month since he was dealing with a "high level of pain" in both of his elbows.
The initial departure from camp back was reported to be for more testing, which manager Aaron Boone refuted and called a personal matter.
Whether or not that's actually true is unknown with Stanton still remaining away from the team.
Regardless, the injury is not something he is able to play through at this point in time, and it needs to be addressed further before the former MVP gets back to doing baseball activities.
This might be a very different conversation regarding Stanton had he not been the team's best offensive player in the postseason during their first run to the World Series in a decade and a half.
Still, since playing 158 games in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, the five-time All-Star has made it a habit to miss games. In the last three campaigns alone Stanton has missed nearly a full season's worth of games, not in the lineup for a total of 161 tilts since 2022.
When he's back in the lineup, he's expected to have a major role for New York in 2025, so the Yankees need him to get healthy as they try to work out the designated hitter situation at the start of the year.
Until Stanton does return, however, a major piece to the offense will be missing.