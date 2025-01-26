New York Yankees Pluck Intriguing Pitcher Away From Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have been rumored to be looking for another starting pitcher.
Even after signing Charlie Morton to seemingly fill out their fifth spot in the rotation, the rumors surrounding them pulling off a trade for an ace continues to persist. Whether that's Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo, the possibility of them adding a bonafide No. 1 guy is still out there.
Despite some preliminary conversations the Orioles had with the Seattle Mariners, there has been no indication they're truly looking to acquire another starter.
Someone they brought in this offseason who could have been an option for them down the line was Roansy Contreras.
Claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Jan. 10, he seemed like another candidate who could become a buy-low addition who would eventually blossom under the development that this organization and coaching staff provides.
However, he is now no longer with Baltimore after the New York Yankees claimed him off waivers following the Orioles designating him for assignment on Jan. 16.
Contreras is returning to the franchise that signed him as an international free agent in 2016.
Once a top prospect with the Yankees, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 in the Jameson Taillon deal.
His Major League debut came during that season, and he spent three-and-a-half years with the Pirates, recording an ERA of 4.83 across his 53 outings and 30 starts. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels this past campaign for cash considerations after he was the player DFA'd to make room for pitching phenom Paul Skenes.
How Contreras fits in with New York will be seen, but there's a chance the short-tenured Baltimore pitcher will be throwing against them in a divisional race at some point this season.