Baltimore Orioles' Most Likely Trade Candidates Include Expiring Contracts
The Baltimore Orioles have a great mix of a young players and guys that have been around for a couple of years, but it may be time for another changing of the guard.
With young Orioles players like Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo and potentially Samuel Basallo trying to find at-bats at the MLB level, some veterans with expiring contracts could be on the move.
A lot of it will depend on how things develop during spring training and the first thre months of the season leading up to the trade deadline. But these are the most likely trade candidates for Baltimore:
DH Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn is certainly the player most at-risk of getting traded at some point. He is entering the last year of his deal and could be an attractive trade piece for somebody, but there just isn't much of a need for him.
At least, they could use him to improve elsewhere on the roster, even potentially swapping guys that are also running out of team control.
He has a .275/.329/.450 slash line for the last two seasons.
1B Ryan Mountcastle
Mountcastle is a similar case to O'Hearn, but has two more years of team control to work with, which may make him more valuable to other teams — and provide Baltimore a higher pay-off.
He has also been much more consistent throughout his career, so he is a safer bet to trade for.
Both Mayo and Basallo could be replacements for either player at any point in the near future and are likely considered the duo to replace them even if the Orioles just like the contracts run out.
CF Cedric Mullins
Mullins was the center of a lot of trade talks last year when he was struggling, but they kept him on the roster and he started raking again.
Once again, he is a player in the last year of team control so anything could happen. It is unlikely that the Orioles extend him. Colton Cowser is the most likely replacement center if he gets moved.
He hasn't hit for another 30/30 season since 2021, but he got close to 20/30 last year.
OF Heston Kjerstad
If there is a young player that is likely to get moved in a big-name trade, it would be Kjerstard.
The 25-year-old has barely been able to crack Baltimore's lineup, but he looks like a solid player when he does. He has a career slash line of .248/.336/.411 with six home runs in 52 games.
As time goes on, his trade value dips, so the Orioles might want to act this season to take advantage of that value. He could be moved this offseason for another pitcher, which would be a bigger need, or at the deadline if Baltimore is trying to target a specific deficit in the lineup.