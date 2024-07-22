Orioles Reportedly Had Conversation About Trading Their All-Star Outfielder
All eyes are now on what the Baltimore Orioles are going to do ahead of the July 30 trade deadline where they can become one of the most active teams with their war chest of assets that could land them virtually anyone they want.
Starting pitching continues to be a major issue for them with three of their starters already out for the rest of the year after undergoing season-ending surgeries.
For a long time it was Garrett Crochet who was the headliner of this deadline, but all of a sudden, American League Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal has been floated as a name who could be dealt, and the Orioles apparently are very interested.
So interested that the Detroit Tigers reportedly sent their scouts to watch Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate, where tons of top prospects are currently stockpiled.
How much the Orioles would have to give up to pull this off isn't clear, but there are some thoughts they might have to move Jackson Holliday to get this done. The notion of trading him was seen as insane just a few months ago, but they now could be inching closer to making that a reality.
But while this is something that needs to be continually monitored, there was an interesting statement made by former general manager Jim Bowden that the Philadelphia Phillies have talked to Baltimore about acquiring Cedric Mullins.
That certainly is strange.
While Mullins has been in a consistent decline since his All-Star season in 2021 when he posted an OPS+ of 137, he is a valued leader in the clubhouse who provides a veteran presence with so many inexperienced players on this roster.
Bowden's report didn't indicate the Orioles were actively shopping the 29-year-old, but there were some rumblings they might be looking for an upgrade in the outfield themselves as Mullins has slashed .214/.258/.379 with 10 homers and 32 RBI through 90 games.
Maybe Mike Elias is ready to turn things over to Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers alongside Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser.
If that's the case, then they could look to trade away Mullins and get something back in return while they continue searching for pitching upgrades that will deplete their pool of assets.