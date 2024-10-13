Baltimore Orioles Named Best Potential Landing Spot for Corbin Burnes
The Baltimore Orioles started their offseason a bit earlier than they would have liked, as they were eliminated in the American League Wild Card Round.
Despite having a very good record in the regular season, it was a tough last couple of months for the Orioles. Baltimore dealt with a lot of injuries, most of which to their pitchers, as they entered the postseason really lacking in that area.
However, even though the pitching staff overall might have been lacking, they did have a great pitcher in Corbin Burnes. Burnes was acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and he lived up to the expectations of the Orioles.
Against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander took a brutal loss, as he went eight innings and only allowed one run. While Burnes was a great pickup for Baltimore, they knew going in that he was going to be a free agent at the end of the season.
After a strong campaign, Burnes is going to be one of the best starting pitchers available and will be receiving a huge contract. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the Orioles being the best landing spot for the ace.
“The Orioles plugged the biggest hole on their roster when they swung a blockbuster deal to acquire Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason, and letting him walk now would again create a major void atop the starting staff. For Burnes, Baltimore has an exciting young core and still looks like an organization on the rise even after its early exit in the AL Wild Card Series. If winning is the goal, its long-term outlook is as promising as any team in baseball.”
Burnes coming back to Baltimore really makes a lot of sense for both sides if the money is right. As shown in 2024, the Orioles really need Burnes to be the ace of the staff, as they were really lacking in that area before trading for him.
Baltimore features a really exciting young lineup led by Gunnar Henderson that could be elite for years to come. Having an ace at the top of the staff like Burnes will result in a lot of success for the Orioles in the coming years if he stays.
As long as the right-hander enjoys his time in Baltimore, and they offer him what he is looking for, his staying makes a lot of sense for both sides as the Orioles look to build upon their recent success.