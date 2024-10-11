Baltimore Orioles Named Fit for World Series Champion Right-Hander in MLB Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles saw why they needed more pitching during the 2024 campaign, as they dealt with multiple injuries on the bump. Factor that in with some of their arms not throwing as well as they expected, and the Orioles' pitching staff certainly wasn't as talented as many were hoping for it to be entering the season.
It's unfortunate how Baltimore's season played out. While it was a disappointment, one could also argue that this team wasn't healthy for much of the year, which was to blame for their shortcomings.
However, it's also important to recognize that every team deals with injuries, and no one feels bad for the Orioles' struggling in October once again.
As they look to address some of their starting pitching needs in the offseason, there will be multiple arms available. If they want an ace-caliber arm, they have the ammo in the farm system to trade for one and should have the money to land one.
But there are other ways to improve a rotation besides adding a bonafide ace. Of those pitchers who fit that description include Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi, who has experience throwing in big moments due to pitching on World Series teams, would be an excellent addition to Baltimore.
That's why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named them a potential fit for the right-hander.
"Nathan Eovaldi has been around since 2011. And since he's been around, only three pitchers have hit 95 mph on the gun more often than he has. Not bad for a guy who's missed a bunch of time with injuries, including a whole season by way of his second Tommy John surgery back in 2017. And while he will be 35 years old on February 13, 2025, he's not exactly losing a step. The righty averaged a sturdy 95.4 mph on his fastball this year, and he has the option of becoming a free agent precisely because of his relative durability... In any case, Eovaldi figures to be in the market for an incentive-laden two- or three-year deal for dollars worthy of a No. 2 or No. 3 starter."
Since 2020, the now 34-year-old hasn't posted an ERA above 3.87. He's also been a workhorse throughout that span, throwing in at least 25 games, with one of the two seasons he didn't being the COVID campaign.
He's been around the league a bit throughout his career, but that just goes to show that above-average teams want him.
The Orioles could be the next to give him a chance.