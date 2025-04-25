Baltimore Orioles Pitching Prospect Undergoes Surgery To Repair Recent Injury
The Baltimore Orioles have had a tough few weeks when it comes to injuries, specifically to their minor league players.
One of the most recent issues to occur was to one of their top 10 prospects, Keeler Morfe, who would be added to the 7-day injured list with a finger sprain.
This is just one of a few injuries that has set back the development of prospects early in the year.
Now, another one has popped up, with pitching prospect Justin Armbruester undergoing surgery on his lat muscle, as was reported by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. The also notes that this will be a long road to recovery for Armbruester, which is standard given lat muscle surgery typically takes at least a few months before full recovery.
Armbruester has been developing at the Triple-A level, showing signs of improvement over his first few seasons there. This season, he had been doing well in a limited sample size before the injury. In three appearances pitched 5.2 innings and posted a 0.00 ERA, with a 1.41 WHIP and seven strikeouts to three walks.
In a larger sample size back in 2024, he struggled a little more, predominantly as a starter. In 29 appearances, 26 as a starter, he had a 7.54 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 131 strikeouts to 69 walks and 27 home runs allowed, which indicated a need to change things up.
After starting out in the bullpen this year, it seemed he might finally break out, but this injury will set him back for a while as he recovers from surgery.