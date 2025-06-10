Baltimore Orioles Place Infielder Jorge Mateo on 10-Day Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday that the team has placed infielder Jorge Mateo on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.
The move is retroactive to June 7, which is the date of the first game Mateo missed since suffering the injury.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles announced that they hav recalled infielder Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Norfolk.
According to MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill, Mateo first felt the issue after a collision with outfielder Heston Kjerstad on May 31.
The inflammation is occurring in the same elbow that Mateo underwent reconstructive surgery on to repair his UCL in August of 2024 after a collision with Gunnar Henderson.
The right-handed utility player from the Dominican Republic has not performed at his usual level in 2025.
Mateo's slash line sits at .180/.231/.279, which is considerably down from his career marks of .222/.268/.365.
Now in his age 30 season, Mateo has been worth -0.4 wins above replacement according to both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs' respective tabulations of the metric.
Vazquez, whom Baltimore acquired in a late-January swap with the Chicago Cubs, will join the active roster.
The 25-year-old has swung a solid bat with the Norfolk Tides, posting a slash line of .280/.345/.792 with 5 home runs and 20 runs batted in.
The Puerto Rico native appeared in 11 MLB games with the Cubs in 2024, earning just one hit in his 12 at-bats.
The Orioles are in the midst of a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers, and the first game Mateo would be eligible to return would come on June 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
