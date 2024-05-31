Baltimore Orioles Players Have Clear Favorite Restaurant in Local Dining Scene
While everyone is focused on what the Baltimore Orioles do on the field, they have some time to explore what the city has to offer during their downtime.
Even though these athletes are well-oiled machines, conscious about what they eat to get them through the 162-game schedule and having them performing at a high level, that doesn't mean they won't step out and enjoy what the local food scene has to offer.
Amanda Yeager and Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun asked Orioles players what their favorite restaurants are, and it seems like there is a clear winner.
According to the group of Gunnar Henderson, Keegan Akin, Danny Coulombe, Cole Irvin, and Jordan Westburg, they are fans of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.
The superstar shortstop and current AL MVP contender called the food "unreal," while the left-handed pitcher Irvin said "they're incredible" and that the "hospitality is through the roof, and the food is amazing."
While Jimmy's is known for their seafood, serving crabcake egg rolls, crabby fries and other specialties, reliever Coulombe says don't be shy about ordering some dessert before heading out, sharing that the cheesecake is "some of the best" he and his wife have ever had, while their son enjoys the carrot cake.
For those interested in Italian cuisine, a couple came up in conversation with Yeager and Meyer.
Tagliata is a place that Austin Hays and Westburg are fond of, while Irvin is a fan of DiPasquale's Italian Market.
Anyone who is looking for Asian cooking should check out these two places according to Dean Kremer and Ramon Urias.
Akira Ramen & Izakaya is Kremer's favorite place in Baltimore, saying that he goes to get ramen from there at least once per homestand. As someone who runs an Instagram account with his girlfriend to share the cooking they do, he knows a little something about cuisine.
Urias says Kiku Sushi is his favorite spot downtown, telling Yeager and Meyer, "I go pretty often, maybe once a homestand. I like the Hawaiian roll. That one is pretty good."
For the breakfast fans out there, two places popped up in the minds of three Orioles.
Iron Rooster is the go-to spot of Irvin for when he wants a classic breakfast, but for Craig Kimbrel and Henderson, they are big fans of Miss Shirley's Cafe.
Someone like Kimbrel, who has spent 15 years in the MLB with eight different teams, has seen his fair share of great places around the country, especially playing for the likes of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Just coming in on the road, I've been going there for years," he said about Miss Shirley's. "I'll still go pick that up every now and then for breakfast."
Henderson is a big fan of the local restaurant, saying, "Shoot, I couldn't even tell you how many times I've ordered from there."
With so many young players on the roster who have made their way up from the minors and haven't had a lot of time to explore because they're on the road so often, there are other places out there they might enjoy.
Westburg certainly feels that way, saying, "so if there's any recommendations, tell people to shoot them my way."