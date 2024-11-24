Baltimore Orioles Projected to Steal Free-Agent Slugger From Division Rival
The Baltimore Orioles fell short in the postseason once again in 2024, failing to win even a single playoff game for the 10th season in a row, only three of which have ended in October appearances.
Things get even tougher this winter with the impending free agencies of two of their biggest stars in pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander. The chances of losing both looking more and more likely by the day. While you don't simply replace an ace pitcher at the top of his game, the services of Santander can be replicated in 2025, and perhaps at less expense.
One of the most interesting players in free agency who could prove a fit for Baltimore is Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
When O'Neill played, he had arguably the best season of his career. The problem is while his 31 home runs in 113 games were impressive, it was just the second time in his seven years in the Majors he has played in more than 100 games.
His history with getting hurt likely caps his market, but this could work to the benefit of the Orioles. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicts O'Neill to land in Baltimore on a two-year deal worth $34 million containing an opt out after 2025, which would let him test agency again.
"...injuries have marred O’Neill for his entire career, which likely prevents teams from offering him a long-term deal," Finkelstein wrote. "Best case for O’Neill might be signing a two-year deal, with an opt-out that would allow him to hit free agency again if he can stay healthy where he can get a longer term deal next year. Set to lose Anthony Santander in free agency, the Orioles outfield is looking barren behind Cedric Mullins (who will be a free after 2025), Colton Cowser, and Heston Kjerstad."
If O'Neill can stay healthy, a $17 million AAV for a player who brings the kind of power he does is a bargain. But that of course has been the question for his entire career. The Orioles run the risk of being stuck with him if he can't produce and chooses to opt into the second year of the proposed deal.
It's a risk Baltimore should be willing to take if they do in fact lose Santander and the 44 home runs he hit in 2024. O'Neill wouldn't be the most exciting option, but he has the potential to be a quality addition.