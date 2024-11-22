Baltimore Orioles Slugger Viewed as Free-Agent Match for NL Contender
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into free agency with some big-time question marks surrounding two of their best players.
There might not be another team in baseball that could be impacted more in free agency than the Orioles this winter. Baltimore has its ace, Corbin Burnes, entering free agent, as the unanimous top starting pitcher on the market. The right-hander could easily get a $200 million contract this offseason, which would be tough for the Orioles to match, even if new owner David Rubenstein is ready to start spending more than his predecessors.
In addition to Burnes, the O's best power hitter from last season is also going to be sought after in All-Star Anthony Santander.
The slugger is coming off a career-year and he's hitting free agency at the perfect time to cash in. While he likely won’t receive the $200 million deal like Burnes this offseason, he could easily make around $100 million.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about the New York Mets being a potential landing spot for Santander, depending on how their pursuit of Juan Soto goes.
“Should the Mets miss out on Soto, however, Santander would be an easy Plan B. And he wouldn't necessarily have to supplant (Starling) Marte in right field, as the Mets could just as easily slot him in at designated hitter.”
When it comes to the hitting market, many things will fall into place once Soto makes his decision. Soto and his agent want to meet with as many teams as possible, so there is no timetable on a decision, so free agency may truly start once Soto signs his deal. With most of the big spenders still meeting with the young superstar, it will take some time. Plus, a Soto deal helps other hitters because it helps set a market, though no other hitter is in his straosphere.
However, if the Mets do end up missing on Soto, Santander would be an interesting addition. New York has one of the better lineups in the National League already, but it also has a big free agent in first baseman Pete Alonso. If New York lost him in free agency, that would certainly leave a big power void in the middle of their order.
However, if the Mets keep Alonso, adding the switch-hitting All-Star could really make this a deep and talented lineup with Santander likely playing mostly at designated hitter with Marte in right field.
While the Mets will be all-in on Soto, Santander will be a name to keep an eye on if they need to pivot their plan.