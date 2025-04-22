Baltimore Orioles Provide Positive Update on Status of Injured Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles' starting pitching has been a topic of discussion for months.
Debates raged on about whether their strategy of emphasizing depth over finding a true ace to anchor the staff in place of Corbin Burnes was rampant once he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks and throughout spring training.
The Orioles would love to have an ace anchoring their staff, but they are fortunate they did bring in some depth because injuries have decimated what was already a shaky part of the roster.
Nearly an entire pitching staff is on their injured list with Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish, Chayce McDermott, Albert Suarez, Andrew Kittredge and Cody Poteet all sidelined.
Free agent signing Kyle Gibson is working in the minor leagues to stretch out and be ready to make starts with the Major League team.
Things have been a mess on the mound for the first few weeks of the 2025 season, but there could be some help on the way soon.
According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, Rogers is set to make his first rehab assignment on Wednesday with Double-A Chesapeake.
He suffered a kneecap subluxation back in January and has been working toward making a return to the mound since.
That is an incredibly positive update, as Baltimore just needs bodies for their starting rotation at this point. Not even four full weeks into the season, they have already struggled to have five healthy starting pitching options available at once.
A first-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, Rogers has some legitimate upside.
He was an All-Star in 2021, finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Jonathan India, who was with the Cincinnati Reds.
Rogers had a 2.64 ERA across 133 innings that season with 157 strikeouts and an impressive 3.6 WAR.
The Orioles acquired him ahead of the deadline last year, hoping he would help bolster their rotation along with Eflin, but he fell woefully short of expectations.
In four starts with Baltimore, he had a 7.11 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP across 19 innings, giving up 25 hits, 10 walks and 16 runs (15 of which were earned).
Certainly not the kind of debut he was hoping for, but Rogers will almost assuredly receive another shot with the Big League club once he completes his rehab given the current state of the pitching staff.