Baltimore Orioles Ready To Put Rebuild Behind Them With Playoff Success
Nobody would say the Baltimore Orioles haven't been successful the past two years.
They went from being one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball to having their first winning season in five years during the 2022 campaign to winning the most games in the American League in 2023 and finishing 20 games above .500 last season.
It's been a remarkable turnaround, and one that is ahead of schedule based on projections.
However, success isn't solely measured by what happens during the 162-game schedule.
There have been plenty of teams and franchise over the years that have racked up tons of wins during the regular season and have become forgotten in the landscape of history because they weren't able to lift a trophy.
The Orioles are hoping to avoid that.
While this is still a young group and their future looks bright, everyone inside the organization is ready to take the next step by having success in October.
"The regular seasons, the last two, really two-and-a-half to three years, have been amazing. Every bit of that has been fantastic. We've just had these two back-to-back crummy playoff experiences ... We want another bite at the apple this year in the playoffs. We want to do a lot better than we've been doing," general manager Mike Elias said, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
That's been the feeling echoed many members of this team throughout the offseason.
Baltimore knows they're young and good, but if they're going to live up to their potential, they all have to do what it takes to win at the highest level.
This includes the players on the field, the manager and coaches, and the front office and new ownership group.
Brandon Hyde wants to implement more of a small-ball approach compared to the all-or-nothing power-hitting style they have previously had, hoping that raises their floor in regards to consistent run production.
The players seem to be buying in, and since they are so young, the sky is the limit for their potential.
But the front office and ownership part is the question mark.
How aggressive are they going to be when it comes to finances and roster decisions?
The Orioles increased their payroll this winter, and they were in the running to re-sign their ace Corbin Burnes which wouldn't have even been a thought that was entertained a few years ago. But after missing out on him, they reverted back to their old ways of bargain signings and stopgap solutions.
They'll have a chance to chance to fix that ahead of the trade deadline.
Elias says this franchise is out of the rebuilding phase.
That will be determined by what they do in October.