Baltimore Orioles Received 'Most Valuable' Player at MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles know how to build a roster. Whether it's improving at the margins or making a splashy free agent signing or trade for a superstar, this new era for the Orioles is not only promising but exciting!
At this year's MLB trade deadline, Baltimore pursued and ultimately acquired starting pitcher Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles gave up quite the haul for Eflin, a trio a prospects that included their no.10 and no.17 prospects.
But it appears Baltimore won out in the trade, at least for their purposes which is the goal of winning a World Series.
Since joining the team at the deadline, Eflin 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA and made franchise history by becoming the first pitcher with at least 25 strikeouts and two or fewer walks in his first four starts with the team according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
According to Nightengale, no player acquired at the trade deadline has been more valuable for their team than Eflin has for the Orioles.
With Eflin's arrival, Baltimore has a three headed dragon at the top of their rotation and are positioned well for a deep postseason run, barring any type of significant injury.
The new ownership group has been instrumental in in allowing general manager Mike Elias and the rest of his front office to pursue the players on the market, free agent or trade.
It is also Elias' aggressiveness that has put Baltimore in a phenomenal position not just in the division but in all of baseball to pursue a World Series this season and beyond.
Eflin's acquisition is just one more example of the Orioles doing things the right way with success and the future in mind.