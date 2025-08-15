Baltimore Orioles recently DFA'd reliever clears waivers
The Baltimore Orioles will be keeping some bullpen depth in the upper levels of the minor leagues.
Right-handed relief pitcher, Houston Roth, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week, has cleared waivers and has been sent to Triple-A Norfolk.
Roth was DFA'd once the Orioles claimed outfielder Daniel Johnson off waivers and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jose Espada.
After trading relievers Bryan Baker, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto, the Orioles called up Roth to serve as a body in their depleted bullpen. Baltimore would then trade Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs.
However, the Orioles optioned Roth back to the minor leagues before he made an appearance in the big-leagues. The 27-year-old was later removed from Baltimore's 40-man roster, but went unclaimed on waivers. Roth was unable to reject the assignment to Triple-A because this was his first outright and he has less than three years of service time.
Roth, who has yet to make his major league debut, has had a solid minor league career overall. But while he is known for being able to rack up strikeouts, Roth struggles with issuing walks.
In 39 innings in the minors this year between Double-A and Triple-A, Roth holds a 2.08 ERA, a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 11.8% walk rate. He has also posted a 1.21 WHIP and .201 opposing batting average.
In his minor league career, Roth has a 37-17 record, a 4.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, .227 opposing batting average and 423 strikeouts in 147 appearances.
Looking ahead
The Orioles are coming off an impressive series victory over the mighty Seattle Mariners. Despite getting shutout in the first game in a 1-0 defeat, Baltimore bounced-back to win the next two games and take the series.
The Orioles now will face another AL West powerhouse in the Houston Astros, who will host Baltimore for a three-game set.
Baltimore is 55-66 and their season is all but over. However, they have the chance to play spoiler amongst the contenders around the league such as Seattle and Houston.
The Astros and Mariners are currently duking it out for first place in the AL West, where Houston holds a 1.5 game lead over Seattle. It certainly did not help the Mariners that they lost a series to the lowly Orioles.
Will the Astros suffer the same fate?
It's possible considering Houston has lost 11 of their last 19 games.
Pitching Probables
Game 1: Righty Brandon Young (0-6, 6.70 ERA) will face off against left-hander Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.97 ERA)
Game 2: Lefty Cade Povich (2-6, 4.95 ERA) will face righty Jason Alexander (3-1, 5.02 ERA)
Game 3: Right-hander Dean Kremer (8-9, 4.17 ERA) will toe the rubber against righty Cristian Javier (1-0, 3.60 ERA)