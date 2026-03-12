Orioles' Top Prospect Predicted for Breakout Season

The Baltimore Orioles added several big-name veterans to their roster this offseason, but their young core is still intact, with many players from that group looking for bounce-back seasons in 2026.

One of those players is the Orioles' No. 1 prospect, Samuel Basallo. Although the 21-year-old showed flashes of his potential throughout 31 games following his MLB debut on August 17, 2025, the highly touted catcher struggled overall, posting a .165/.229/.330 slash line with four home runs and 15 RBI.

Despite the slow start to his major league career, there is optimism that Basallo will improve in his first full season, live up to the eight-year, $67 million extension just days after his MLB debut, and be a steady contributor in a talented Orioles lineup.

Samuel Basallo Predicted to Break Out for the Orioles in 2026

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) runs off of the field during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

In an article for ESPN, Kiley McDaniel predicted each team's top breakout player heading into the 2026 season, with Basallo identified as the Orioles' most likely candidate.

"3B Coby Mayo's stock seems to have bottomed out to the point that I think he's also a nice bet, but I prefer Basallo, who is highly touted but wasn't good in a 31-game MLB debut last season," McDaniel wrote. "He has massive power, good feel for getting to it in games and enough catching ability to save the O's a roster spot."

I projected a big league breakout player (and some other solid candidates) for all 30 teams: https://t.co/UiGlhMYIxg — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 11, 2026

Before his call-up last season, Basallo was dominant in Triple-A Norfolk, posting a .966 OPS with 23 home runs in 76 games. Analysts cite his raw power, defensive ability, and strong arm behind the plate as reasons for his high ceiling.

While Basallo's roster spot is not in question, how he will be used will be something to watch in 2026. He has experience playing first base, but Baltimore's marquee signing of Pete Alonso solidified that position, making Alonso the Orioles' everyday first baseman. As a result, Basallo is expected to primarily DH for the Orioles, while also being the backup catcher behind Adley Rutschman.

So far this spring training, Basallo is slashing .286/.400/.381 with two RBI. The catcher had a brief injury scare on Feb. 26, when he left a game against the Detroit Tigers with right-side abdominal discomfort after attempting to make a tag at the plate. Fortunately, the injury was not serious and caused him to miss only two games, with manager Craig Albernaz describing the move as "precautionary."

O's top prospect Samuel Basallo left today's Spring Training game when he sustained an apparent injury to his midsection.



More details: https://t.co/ytvzi8QNL7 pic.twitter.com/W2DCKXidME — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 26, 2026

Since returning to the lineup on March 1, Basallo has slightly increased his production, slashing .308/.400/.385. That recent success has been encouraging and could carry into the 2026 regular season, as Basallo looks to establish himself as a strong contender for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

