Baltimore Orioles release veteran pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have released a veteran hurler.
According to team's transactions page, the Orioles released right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman after he cleared waivers.
Earlier in the week, the Orioles designated Bowman for assignment for the fourth time this season. However, instead of outrighting him off the 40-man roster and to Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles instead decided to just release Bowman.
Bowman had previously accepted outrights to Triple-A the last three times Baltimore designated him for assignment. What this could mean is the Orioles are letting Bowman try to catch on with a playoff contender before the August 31 deadline.
All players must be with an organization by August 31 to be postseason eligible.
Bowman's 2025 campaign
Bowman had spent the entire 2025 season with the Orioles, where he posted a 6.20 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 24.2 innings in relief.
In 26.1 innings at Triple-A Norfolk this season, the right-hander posted a 4.10 ERA, a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate.
Bowman's splits against left-handed batters were much better as opposed to facing righty hitters. Lefty swingers hit just .217 off Bowman compared to a .350 batting average for righties.
Bowman's numbers against lefties should be able to help out a contender in need of relief help. For that, it's possible that he gets picked up by a playoff team.
Should Bowman not get scooped up by a club in contention, he could potentially return to the Orioles to pitch down the stretch for Baltimore.
Bowman's career
Due to being out of minor league options, Bowman has bounced around quite a bit over the last several seasons.
In 2024 alone, Bowman pitched for four different teams in the Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. In total, the righty produced a 4.40 ERA in the big-leagues across 30.2 innings.
Bowman, 34, has appeared in 231 major league games and has posted a 8-14 record and 4.38 ERA. His best season came with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had a 3.46 ERA in 67.2 innings as a rookie back in 2016.
Bowman, who was drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th-round of the 2012 MLB Draft, spent the first three years of his career with the Cardinals. He has also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees as well.
Bowman has a 3.68 ERA in 230 career minor league games.