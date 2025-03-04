Baltimore Orioles Right Hander Looked Impressive in Second Start of Spring Training
The Baltimore Orioles gave Charlie Morton his second start of the spring during a Grapefruit League game against the Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FL. Morton is working hard to secure a spot in the middle of the Orioles' rotation.
In his first start, he allowed two hits in one scoreless inning, and he was looking to build on that performance as the end of March approached.
Morton wasted no time in his second outing. He pitched aggressively, utilizing his two-seam fastball to record two soft outs in just two pitches. Both pitches registered in the mid-nineties and exhibited excellent movement, allowing him to avoid solid contact on all six of the outs he recorded.
Morton’s final line for the game was impressive: he pitched two scoreless innings, allowed one ground ball hit, and issued one walk on 22 pitches, of which 13 were strikes. He also mixed in a sharp curveball with good vertical break. His approach was straightforward, effectively locating both pitches, pitching aggressively, and changing speeds.
At 41 years old, some may question how much Morton has left in the tank. However, he performed like a 31-year-old starter, pitching quickly and assertively. As the second inning progressed, he began to pull his fastball to the glove side, but he made a quick adjustment and navigated through the inning with ease.
This spring, all Morton needs to demonstrate is that he is ready. His velocity is holding strong, and his pitches look lively, indicating that he will be slotting into the rotation without any issues going forward.
To provide some context about Morton's performance this spring, Manager Brandon Hyde shared a quick story during an in-game interview with ESPN, saying, “I met Charlie in the Southern League while I was managing Carolina in 2007.”
For perspective, in 2007 the President of the United States was George W, Bush.
Morton has been a model of consistency, having made 30 or more starts in each of the last four seasons with the Atlanta Braves. His four-year averages stand at 11.25 wins, a 3.87 ERA, and 192.75 strikeouts over 171.25 innings pitched. This level of consistency is exactly what the Orioles need to anchor their pitching staff.
There is little doubt that the Baltimore's offense will be strong this season. The bullpen is also expected to perform well, especially if Felix Bautista makes a successful return. Ultimately, the team's success will depend on how far this rotation can take them.