Baltimore Orioles Rookie Lands In "Solid Contributor" Category of Rankings
As the Baltimore Orioles continue to battle with the New York Yankees for the American League East, they have been relying heavily on their talented young players.
After making the playoffs last season, the Orioles are trying to take another step forward this season, but they have had a tough time of late. Since the All-Star break, Baltimore has been hovering right around the .500 mark, which is way below where they were prior to the Mid-Summer Classic.
The struggles of the Orioles in the second-half of the season are simply due to the team not hitting as well and not pitching as well. Their team's batting average is down about 10 points in the second half, and their team's ERA is up over a half a run during that span.
When combining those two factors, it’s easy to see why Baltimore is struggling of late.
While the Orioles may be struggling, they are still likely to make the playoffs this season and their young core of hitters is arguably the best in baseball.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently ranked the top rookies and prospects in the Majors and had Colton Cowser of Baltimore ranked 9th.
Considering Cowser is potentially the AL Rookie of the Year, it goes to show the young talent that is coming.
Like many young players, Cowser has had some ups and downs this season, but overall it has been very good. This season, Cowser has totaled a .241 batting average, 20 home runs, and 62 RBIs.
Among qualifying rookies this season, Cowser ranks second in home runs behind only Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres, and he ranks fifth in RBIs.
It has been a really strong rookie season for Cowser despite some bumps along the road. In the second half of the season, Cowser really started to shine. In 49 games, Cowser is batting .272, with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.
Even though Baltimore is struggling, Cowser has been one of their top performers in the second half of the season. With a lot of big games coming up down the stretch, the solid play from Coswer will not only help the Orioles, but could help Cowser secure the Rookie of the Year award.
At just 24-years-old, Cowser is going to be a fixture in Baltimore’s outfield for years to come. While he might not have the name recognition as some other top prospects around the league, he is already performing well in the big leagues.