Baltimore Orioles Select Contract of Veteran Infielder Before White Sox Game
The Baltimore Orioles announced on Monday that they were selecting the contract of infielder Nick Maton in advance of Monday's game with the Chicago White Sox. To make room for him, the Orioles designated catcher David Bañuelos for assignment.
The move gives the Orioles more depth in the field as they continue to deal with the aftermath of losing Jorge Mateo for the season after he suffered an elbow injury. He has surgery late last month.
Baltimore is also dealing with injuries to infielders Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle. The Orioles are hoping to have both players back soon.
Baltimore also called up infielder Coby Mayo when roster expanded on Sunday.
Maton has played 181 Major League games, but he's played just one for the Orioles in his first season in Baltimore.
He did not make the opening-day roster and spent most of his first month on the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles promoted him on June 19 and then designated him for assignment five days later. After he cleared waivers he accepted an assignment back to Norfolk.
With the Tides this season he slashed .262/.370/.477/.847 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.
He made his Major League debut with Philadelphia in 2021 and spent last season with the Detroit Tigers as a part-time starter. He has a career slash line of .208/.306/.361/.667 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI.
In his only game with Baltimore on June 20 he played against the New York Yankees but did not have an at bat.
The Orioles selected the contract of the 27-year-old Bañuelos on Sunday.
He was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2017 out of Long Beach state, and he's bounced around minor league baseball since. The Orioles signed him to a minor league contract last December.
This wasn't the first time Baltimore selected his contract. He was selected on April 16 and was designated for assignment the next day. The Orioles called him up on April 22 and then optioned him back to Norfolk on April 26.
Bañuelos made his only plate appearance on April 16 against Minnesota.
He will have to clear waivers again before the Orioles can assign them to the minor leagues.
With the Tides he is slashing .225/.360/.352/.712 with two home runs and 11 RBI.
Baltimore is facing the Chicago White Sox through Wednesday as it continues its tight race with the Yankees in the AL East.