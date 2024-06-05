Baltimore Orioles Predicted To 'Dictate' The Upcoming Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles will be of the most interesting teams to watch at MLB's upcoming trade deadline, but it turns out they may also be one of the most important.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan called the team 'definite adders' due to their recent surge of injuries in their starting rotation. They're such an important team because of the deep well that is their farm system.
Teams from all around the league want what they have to offer, Baltimore will have to decide which prospect they want to part ways with in order to add what they need to add.
Jackson Holliday is the only player that for sure isn't going anywhere from their farm system.
Despite his struggles when called up earlier this season, he's still the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball and has sky high potential.
The 20-year-old definitely regressed a bit at the plate this season, could possibly be due to some confidence issues given the 2-for-34 start to his MLB career. He's still slashing .283/.439/.484 in Triple A this season, though, so things should be ok for his future.
Other prospects that Passan viewed as unlikely to get moved were Coby Mayo and Samuel Basallo.
Mayo has taken the minor leagues by storm this past season, showcasing a lot of power at the plate. He's tied for second place in home runs in the minors this season with 13 while slashing .291/.359/. His teammate Heston Kjerstad is one of the players head of him with 14.
Basallo is an interesting case given that he shares the same position as franchise cornerstone Adley Rutschman. The Orioles will likely try to have him play some first base as well to give him the best path to playing time with the MLB squad.
The players most likely to move included Hjerstad, Connor Norby, Dylan Beavers and Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Hjerstad makes the most sense to move. He's 25 and getting to the peak value that he will have as a prospect. He hasn't been able to crack the lineup in Baltimore, but could bring someone a lot of value and also get the Orioles a really nice player in return.
The group of players that are supposedly available should be plenty to bring in two great arms to replace John Means and Tyler Wells at the deadline.
Early players that they have been linked to were Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo and Chicago White Sox rising star Garrett Crochet.