Baltimore Orioles Sign Third-Round USC Speedster To Contract
The Baltimore Orioles and their third-round pick, USC outfielder Austin Overn, have agreed to terms on a contract, per MLB Pipeline.
Per MLB, it’s just Baltimore’s second reported signing since the conclusion of the MLB Draft last week. Over the weekend the O’s reportedly agreed to a deal with their compensatory pick, Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall.
The Orioles have not formally announced either agreement.
Overn reportedly signed a deal worth $850,000, which was more than his slot value. As the No. 97 overall selection he was due $752,500. Teams can go over or under slot with their draft class, so long as they don’t exceed their bonus pool. The O’s have a $10.920 million bonus pool for this class.
He was a draft-eligible sophomore who actually started his USC career on the football team but moved to baseball after the 2022 football season.
With the Trojans in 2023 he was named a Freshman All-American, All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team after he slashed .314/.402/.530 and led the nation in triples with 14, which also set a USC single-season record.
He was once again selected All-Pac-12 Defensive last season while earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection after he slashed .270/.349/.461 and hit five triples. He leaves USC second on its all-time triples list with 19.
O’Ferrall signed an under-slot deal with Baltimore, as he agreed to a $2.7 million deal, which was below the $2.835 million slot. He joins an organization that is already flush with middle infielders. But, he won the Brooks Wallace award last season as the best shortstop in the country.
At Virginia he was the program’s career leader in hits and runs among three-year players.
The deadline to have all draft picks signed is 5 p.m. eastern on Aug. 1.
The Orioles’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft are below.
2024 Baltimore Orioles Draft Selections
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Bold: Reported signing
Round 1: Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, OF, R/R
PPI: Griff O'Ferrall, Virginia, SS, R/R
Round 2: Ethan Anderson, Virginia, C, S/R
Round 3: Austin Overn, USC, OF, L/R
Round 4: Chase Allsup, Auburn, P, R/R
Round 5: Ryan Stafford, Cal Poly, C, R/R
Round 6: DJ Layton, Charlotte Christian HS (NC), SS, S/R
Round 7: Carson Dorsey, Florida State, P, L/L
Round 8: Colin Tuft, Tulane, C, R/R
Round 9: Jack Crowder, Illinois, P, R/R
Round 10: Christian Rodriguez, Cal State Fullerton, P, R/R
Round 11: Sebastian Gongora, Louisville, P, L/L
Round 12: Andrew Tess, Calvary Christian HS (FL), C, R/R
Round 13: Brandon Downer, California Baptist University, P, R/R
Round 14: Cohen Achen, Lindsey Wilson College, P, R/R
Round 15: Carter Rustad, Missouri, P, R/R
Round 16: Nate George, Minooka Community HS (IL), OF, R/R
Round 17: Iziah Salinas, Cowley County CC (KS), P, L/L
Round 18: Michael Caldon, Felician College (NJ), P, R/R
Round 19: Braylon Whitaker, Cox Mill HS (NC), OF, L/L
Round 20: Evan Yates, Cal State Fullerton, P, R/R