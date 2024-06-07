Baltimore Orioles Slot All-MLB Pitcher For Saturday Start Against Rays
The Baltimore Orioles will start Kyle Bradish on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, as manager Brandon Hyde announced the rest of the rotation for the four-game series.
The O’s had previously announced that Cole Irvin would start Friday’s game. But, before Hyde’s pre-game media session it was unclear how the rest of the rotation would shake out.
Bradish, a 27-year-old right-hander who was Second Team All-MLB last season, has not started since his appearance against the Rays on Saturday. Baltimore pushed his scheduled start back on Thursday and went with prospect Cade Povich against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hyde told reporters in Toronto that pushing Bradish back was not due to injury. But, considering he missed a month of the season due to an elbow injury and the Orioles have just one off-day this month, the idea is to get the rotation extra rest whenever possible.
Baltimore is also being careful with its rotation after losing both left-handed starter John Means and right-handed starter Tyler Wells, both of which are out for the season due to elbow injuries.
Bradish will throw on Saturday with a full week of rest. He has started five games and has a 1-0 record with a 3.18 ERA.
Along with slotting Bradish on Saturday, Hyde set right-hander Grayson Rodriguez for Sunday and right-hander Corbin Burnes for Monday’s finale.
Rodriguez, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2018 out of Nacogdoches, Texas, will pitch on five days rest against Tampa Bay. In his last start on Monday against the Blue Jays, he threw 6.2 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked none, claiming his fourth win in his last seven starts.
This season he is 6-2 with a 3.28 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 21 walks in 57.2 innings. He missed a portion of the year with right shoulder inflammation.
Burnes, a former Cy Young winner with the Milwaukee Brewers, has not missed a turn for the O’s this season. He last pitched on Tuesday against Toronto, claiming the win after pitching seven innings and giving up four hits and one run. He struck out five and walked one.
For the season he is 6-2 with a 2.26 ERA, along with 76 strikeouts and 21 walks in 79.2 innings.