On May 24, Anthony Santander was hitting .202 with a .696 OPS. Here's what he's done in the 14 games since:



.327 BA

.411 OBP

.714 SLG

1.125 OPS



With 6 homers in that stretch, Santander has 14 on the year & is on pace to hit 35.



Tony won't stop tatering.