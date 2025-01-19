Baltimore Orioles Star Free Agent Talks Have 'Picked Up' With AL East Rival
The Baltimore Orioles suffered one major loss this offseason when ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes agreed to a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a free agent.
He was one-and-done with the Orioles, as he turned in a quality season and parlayed it into a massive contract. His loss will be tough to overcome since the team doesn’t have any in-house options to replace him.
Another talented player who hit the market and isn’t expected to return is right fielder Anthony Santander.
An All-Star in 2024, he set career highs in home runs and RBI with 44 and 102, hitting free agency on a high. However, his market has been slow to develop.
After Juan Soto signed a record-setting deal with the New York Mets, it took some time for the other corner outfielders to find deals.
Teoscar Hernandez signed, but Santander remains available on the market.
However, things could change for him soon.
According to Hector Gomez, the switch-hitting slugger has been in talks with the Toronto Blue Jays and things are picking up. He added that the Orioles’ rivals are desperate to make a splash in free agency to upgrade their lineup.
It certainly hasn’t been from a lack of trying from the Blue Jays to add talent to their roster.
They have offered major money to several stars, such as Shohei Ohtani, Soto and Burnes. They have been spurned to this point, but Santander would be a major addition to the lineup.
Coming into the offseason, there were rumors that the Baltimore star was seeking a five-year deal and could reach nine figures. An annual average of $20 million was expected and it will be interesting to see what kind of deal their AL East rivals will offer.
Earlier this winter, Gomez reported Toronto offered him a four-year, $82 million contract.
Will the Blue Jays be able to seal the deal this time?
Several teams could use an infusion of power to their lineup, such as the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. But, Toronto has continually been the only franchise connected to Santander.
In his career, the switch-hitter has some swing-and-miss to his game. But he is a legitimate power hitter who has a career slash line of .246/.307/.469 in his career with 155 home runs in 2,830 at-bats.
Santander's tenure with the franchise was pretty much sealed when the team signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year deal earlier in free agency.