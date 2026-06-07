Baltimore Orioles Fall To Toronto Blue Jays In A Rough Outing By Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish had an opportunity to bring the Baltimore Orioles closer to the third spot in the American League Wild Card race in a win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Bradish instead struggled on Saturday, pitching four innings, allowing five runs (five earned) on nine hits, three walks, while striking out three and he allowed a three-run home run in a 6-4 loss to Toronto. His earned run average now sits at 3.89 on the season, and he holds a 3-7 record through 69.1 innings pitched.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays (31-34) went with an opener in Braydon Fisher, taking the ball and giving them a scoreless inning. However, it was Spencer Miles who took the win by pitching 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk, while striking out five batters.

Colton Cowser hit a solo home run in the top of the second for an Orioles (31-34) 1-0 lead. The Blue Jays followed up in the bottom of the inning with Kazuma Okamoto singling to drive in Ernie Clement to tie the game at 1-1.

Clement hit his sixth home run of the season — a three-run shot — to give Toronto a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. The Blue Jays struck twice in the same inning by way of an Andrés Giménez single to drive in Brandon Valenzuela. Valenzuela later drove in Clement on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to put the score at 6-1 in favor of Toronto.

Baltimore began to claw back by way of a Pete Alonso two-run blast in the top of the sixth. Blaze Alexander later hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh for Baltimore to trail 6-4.

One bright spot for the Orioles was the performance of Henderson. The 24-year-old shortstop produced a strong day at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance and a run scored. Henderson has been hitting well of late by going 9-for-29 over the course of seven games, while slashing .310/.394/.414 with three runs batted in and three walks.

While Henderson hasn't struck for gold with a home run, his on-base plus slugging percentage of .808 has displayed his ability to reach base safely.

While the Orioles are now tied for third place with the Blue Jays in the AL East, Baltimore has an opportunity to cement its spot in the division on Sunday. The Orioles are one game behind the Texas Rangers (31-32) for the final Wild Card spot.