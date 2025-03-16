Baltimore Orioles Star Outfield Prospects Put On Show During Spring Breakout
The Baltimore Orioles almost have the final version of their rebuilding plan in place at the Major League level.
In a process that has come in waves, the second one featuring baseball's former consensus top prospect Jackson Holliday and power-hitter sluggers Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo are set to follow the first group of star prospects that featured 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Adley Rutschman and 2023 AL Rookie of the Year winner Gunnar Henderson.
Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg are tweeners since both players had prior experience in the Majors but also had their breakouts in 2024 with an AL Rookie of the Year runner-up finish for the former and an All-Star selection for the latter.
Once superstar minor leaguer Samuel Basallo reaches The Show, many will consider him to be the final piece of the rebuilding puzzle who is playing Major League Baseball for the Orioles.
However, there are still intriguing youngsters on their farm right now, highlighted by outfielders Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Vance Honeycutt, who are ranked third and fifth in Baltimore's pipeline, respectively.
In the Orioles Spring Breakout game on Saturday, the duo was quick to remind everyone they shouldn't be forgotten about when it comes to their future standing with the franchise.
Both players puts on a show during the contest against the New York Yankees, exhibiting game-changing speed that could push them to the Majors faster than many anticipated.
Bradfield displayed his elite speed on the basepaths in the bottom of the first inning.
After a single to the opposite field over the shortstop's head, he went from first to third in effortless fashion on a bungled pickoff attempt by the Yankees pitcher.
Then, on a wild pitch one throw later, Bradfield raced home to plate Baltimore's first run of the game to make the score 2-1.
That's the type of elite speed he has become known for in the minors, and with the Orioles looking to play more small-ball this season to be a more well-rounded offense, he fits that new ethos perfectly.
Could that result in a call up this year?
Maybe.
He'll have to show improvement at the plate after going 1-for-6 this spring following his slash line of .272/.358/.371 in 404 at-bats last year in his first full season of professional baseball.
Honeycutt, taken in the first round a year after Bradfield, displayed his own top-level speed.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, he blasted a ball to deep left center field.
The ball got down and stayed in the park instead of bouncing over the fence for a ground-rule double, allowing Honeycutt to turn for third base after he reached second in what felt like the blink of an eye.
He turned for home when the ball was being relayed back to the infield, and an off-target throw to the plate allowed him to slide head first and tie the game up at two.
The Orioles later won 5-4 in walk-off fashion, but it never would have reached that point if it weren't for the game-breaking speed that was showcased by both Bradfield and Honeycutt.
Those two still have some developing to do before they reach the Major League level, but they are both exciting prospects who give Baltimore yet another wave of stars who could be coming up through their farm system in the coming years.