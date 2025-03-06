Baltimore Orioles Starting Rotation Named Unit That Could Be Surprising Strength
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to finish towards the top of the American League East once again this season. However, their starting rotation is a bit of a question mark heading into 2025.
MLB.com looked at some teams that could have their perceived weaknesses actually be a strength. The Orioles' starting rotation was one of those weaknesses mentioned.
Despite making a good offer, Baltimore still lost out on Corbin Burnes in the winter. Along with that, the team's offseason additions seem a bit lackluster.
They signed a 41-year-old Charlie Morton and brought in Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, but he is also up there in age. These two pitchers should have a spot in the rotation, but their older ages could come with some regression in skill.
Still, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic about the state of this rotation in 2025.
For starters, Morton has looked really good in spring training. He has thrown three innings without allowing a run. The right-handed pitcher has also done a good job commanding the strike zone in his limited time on the mound this spring.
Morton is a pitcher who will eat innings.
Not counting the 2020-shortened season, the two-time All-Star has thrown at least 163 innings every year since 2018. His ERA will most likely hover around 4.00, maybe even higher than that, but there is value in rostering a pitcher that can make 30-plus starts every year.
Sugano's FanGraphs Steamer projections have him finishing with a 4.69 ERA and 0.7 WAR. They have also predicted him to make the fifth-most starts on the team. He has thrown four scoreless innings this spring, so there is reason to believe he can perform better than his projections.
Grayson Rodriguez is expected to be the ace of the rotation. He is poised for a good season after adding a new pitch this winter.
The former first-round pick went 13-4 last season after finished 7-4 during his rookie year in 2023. He saw big improvements in ERA, WHIP, K/9, BB/9, FIP and WAR in 2024. With his new pitch, 2025 should see Rodriguez settle into the No. 1 starter role.
Zach Eflin will most likely be the No. 2 starter in the rotation.
He pitched really well once he was traded to the Orioles, making nine starts, throwing 55.1 innings, striking out 47 and putting up an ERA of 2.60.
The right-hander has had back-to-back solid seasons, and there is nothing to suggest 2025 will be any different.
The fifth starter spot is up for grabs, but no matter who it is, Baltimore will be in good shape.
Despite not making any splashes for a starting pitcher, this rotation will not be as big of a weakness as many think.