Baltimore Orioles Still Looking to Make More Moves Ahead of Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have been very busy in the days leading up to the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.
Already, the Orioles have pulled off two trades.
In the first move, they acquired Cristian Pache and Seranthony Dominguez from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for outfielder Austin Hays. That move brought in some important depth for the stretch run.
Baltimore also made a big-time trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
Now, it appears the Orioles are not done trying to make moves. It's very clear that they are going all-in on trying to win a championship this season, just as many expected them to.
According to a report from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, they would still like to acquire another reliever and potentially a starting pitcher as well.
"The Baltimore Orioles are not done. They want to add a reliever, preferably left-handed, a right-handed hitting outfielder to replace Austin Hays and yes, maybe another starting pitcher, according to sources briefed on their plans."
With the trade deadline just a couple of days away, the Orioles have plenty of time to swing another trade or two. There are a lot of relievers and starting pitchers still available.
Rosenthal specifically mentioned Baltimore is willing to add a rental starter to the rotation. He name-dropped Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell, and Frankie Montas as potential targets.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Orioles have also been heavily linked to two major star pitchers, Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet.
A couple of names to watch on the reliever market could be Tanner Scott and Kyle Finnegan. Both players would take the bullpen to the next level.
While they may not end up swinging big on a blockbuster trade for starting pitching help, they are a team to watch that could choose to do so.
Right now, the possibilities are endless for Baltimore.
If the front office wants to go big, they have the young talent to make a deal happen. Should they choose to pursue more mid-level players who can improve their championship chances, there are options there they could easily get as well.
Expect to hear more news and rumors about the Orioles before Tuesday's deadline.
They are still very active in the trade market and appear ready to do what is necessary to turn themselves into true championship contenders.